Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 30,682 Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 459,468 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,682 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.27% of nVent Electric worth $10,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of nVent Electric by 103.2% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of nVent Electric by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of nVent Electric by 2,602.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 7,340 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NVT. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on nVent Electric from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on nVent Electric from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded nVent Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded nVent Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. nVent Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.60.

nVent Electric stock opened at $29.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.25 and its 200 day moving average is $22.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.21 and a beta of 1.53. nVent Electric plc has a one year low of $10.53 and a one year high of $29.94.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $521.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.62 million. nVent Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.35% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is currently 39.33%.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

