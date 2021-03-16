Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 37,092 Shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 311,675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,092 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.33% of Adient worth $10,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADNT. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Adient in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Adient by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP lifted its position in Adient by 5,960.6% during the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 983,500 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Adient during the third quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Adient during the third quarter valued at $196,000. 84.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Adient alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded Adient from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Adient from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Adient from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Adient from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Adient from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.18.

NYSE ADNT opened at $47.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.47. Adient plc has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $48.65. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.11, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 3.30.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.83. Adient had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 4.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Adient plc will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Adient Profile

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

Recommended Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.