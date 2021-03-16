Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 37,421 Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 513,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,421 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.31% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) worth $10,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,702,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,841,000 after buying an additional 508,693 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 42,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 18,443 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 121.6% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 211,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,206,000 after buying an additional 116,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 188,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,850,000 after buying an additional 9,992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on HOMB shares. TheStreet upgraded Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.20.

In other news, Director Jack Engelkes sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $97,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 142,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,961,270.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $243,610 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

HOMB opened at $28.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $28.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.55.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 26.02%. The firm had revenue of $181.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.60 million. Research analysts forecast that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.37%.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

