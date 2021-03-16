Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 5,749 Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,728 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 5,749 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.34% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store worth $10,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CBRL. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sidoti assumed coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $132.00 target price (down from $136.00) on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Truist lowered Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. CL King increased their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.56.

CBRL opened at $172.32 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $152.13 and a 200-day moving average of $135.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 43.41 and a beta of 1.39. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.61 and a 52 week high of $174.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $677.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.88 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

