Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 94,613 Shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) by 24.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 483,443 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,613 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.39% of Resideo Technologies worth $10,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 108,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management increased its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 12,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 172.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on REZI shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Resideo Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Resideo Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Roth Capital lowered Resideo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Resideo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Resideo Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

In other news, EVP Jeannine J. Lane sold 8,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $240,860.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,794 shares in the company, valued at $702,160.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Robert B. Aarnes sold 4,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total transaction of $117,257.16. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Resideo Technologies stock opened at $29.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.23 and a beta of 2.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.40 and its 200-day moving average is $18.97. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $3.72 and a one year high of $31.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.35). Resideo Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 11.12%. On average, equities analysts expect that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

