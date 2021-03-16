Rhumbline Advisers Raises Holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 343,524 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,173 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.27% of Bank OZK worth $10,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Bank OZK in the 3rd quarter worth $243,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Bank OZK by 3.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 290,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,196,000 after acquiring an additional 9,822 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Bank OZK by 5.6% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 46,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in Bank OZK during the third quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Bank OZK by 25.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 127,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after acquiring an additional 25,848 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OZK opened at $45.06 on Tuesday. Bank OZK has a 1 year low of $14.20 and a 1 year high of $45.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 22.78%. The business had revenue of $266.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.03 million. Equities research analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on OZK. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Bank OZK from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Bank OZK from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank OZK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded Bank OZK from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Bank OZK from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and small business, indirect consumer RV and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

