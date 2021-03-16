Rhumbline Advisers Raises Holdings in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 347,222 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,904 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.26% of JBG SMITH Properties worth $10,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 3.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 279,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,486,000 after acquiring an additional 9,051 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,053,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,183,000 after buying an additional 167,056 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JBGS opened at $33.64 on Tuesday. JBG SMITH Properties has a fifty-two week low of $21.88 and a fifty-two week high of $34.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a current ratio of 6.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 305.85, a PEG ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.90.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $148.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.44 million. JBG SMITH Properties had a return on equity of 0.52% and a net margin of 2.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

In other JBG SMITH Properties news, CFO Madhumita Moina Banerjee sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total value of $163,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

