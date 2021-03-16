Rhumbline Advisers Raises Position in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,707 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 8,579 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.24% of Crane worth $10,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CR. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Crane during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,561,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crane during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Crane during the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crane during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crane during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,618,000. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CR opened at $95.07 on Tuesday. Crane Co. has a 1-year low of $36.77 and a 1-year high of $95.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 250.19 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.11.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $728.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.22 million. Crane had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 18.09%. Crane’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Crane Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

In other Crane news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 15,822 shares of Crane stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total value of $1,315,124.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,075 shares in the company, valued at $7,736,394. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

CR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Crane from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Crane from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.20.

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

