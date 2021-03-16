Rhumbline Advisers Sells 2,713 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,713 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.27% of FTI Consulting worth $10,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 26,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 342.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 103,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 79,918 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 137.4% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 3,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. acquired a new stake in FTI Consulting during the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. 97.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

In other news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total transaction of $1,170,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,290 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,860.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FCN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised FTI Consulting from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Truist Securities lifted their target price on FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

Shares of FCN stock opened at $126.62 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.27. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.87 and a 12 month high of $144.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $626.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.42 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 7.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation, transactions, turnaround, restructuring, and bankruptcy services. The company's Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers anti-corruption/anti-money laundering investigations and compliance, and data and analytics, as well as compliance, monitoring, and receivership services; cybersecurity, forensic accounting and advisory, and global risk and investigations practice; and construction solutions, dispute advisory, trial, insurance claims, health and environmental solutions, and export controls and sanctions.

Read More: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.