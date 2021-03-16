Richard T. Burke Sells 4,000 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Stock

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.32, for a total transaction of $1,413,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 153,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,394,673.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded up $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $354.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,878,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,442,907. The business’s 50-day moving average is $335.52 and its 200 day moving average is $332.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $187.72 and a 52 week high of $367.95. The company has a market cap of $335.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The firm had revenue of $65.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.90 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.09%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UNH. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 52,565,986 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $18,433,841,000 after purchasing an additional 295,642 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,003,233 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,318,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881,407 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,485,225 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,027,639,000 after purchasing an additional 569,142 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,397,896,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,858,179 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,106,385,000 after purchasing an additional 207,865 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Sunday, January 17th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Stephens boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $371.00 to $454.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.82.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

