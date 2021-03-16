Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $40.06 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) to announce sales of $40.06 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $80.89 million and the lowest is $19.50 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $55.76 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $159.46 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $147.60 million to $179.06 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $135.68 million, with estimates ranging from $112.70 million to $147.48 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Rigel Pharmaceuticals.

Get Rigel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $18.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.37 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 44.96% and a negative net margin of 26.25%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

RIGL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

RIGL stock opened at $4.21 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $715.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.06 and a beta of 1.48. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.23 and a 52-week high of $5.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 105,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 29.0% during the third quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 384,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 51,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 8,411 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 24.9% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 45,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 9,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

About Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

Read More: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rigel Pharmaceuticals (RIGL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.