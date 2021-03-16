RigNet (NASDAQ:RNET) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

RigNet (NASDAQ:RNET) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. RigNet had a negative net margin of 16.51% and a negative return on equity of 200.81%.

RNET stock opened at $10.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96. The company has a market capitalization of $207.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 2.55. RigNet has a 12 month low of $0.77 and a 12 month high of $11.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.17.

Separately, National Securities downgraded shares of RigNet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st.

RigNet, Inc, a technology company, provides customized communications services, applications, and cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Managed Communications Services, Applications and Internet-of-Things (Apps & IoT), and Systems Integration.

