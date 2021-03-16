Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) Trading Down 6.9%

Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI)’s share price traded down 6.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.90 and last traded at $2.99. 9,414,084 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 8,125,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.21.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on REI. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Ring Energy in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ring Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Get Ring Energy alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $244.19 million, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.69.

In other news, major shareholder William R. Kruse acquired 131,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.71 per share, with a total value of $93,152.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,181,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,229,136.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Ring Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,178,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Ring Energy by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 107,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 8,399 shares during the period. BCJ Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ring Energy by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 63,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 19,496 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Ring Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Ring Energy by 3.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 551,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 16,957 shares during the period. 23.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ring Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:REI)

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Texas and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 81.1 million barrel of oil equivalent. It also had interests in 18,372 net developed acres and 47,427 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties, Texas; 19,138 net developed acres and 860 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties, Texas; and 8,085 net developed acres and 28,514 net undeveloped acres in Gaines, Yoakum, Runnels, and Coke Counties, Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Ring Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ring Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.