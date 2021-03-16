Rio DeFi (RFUEL) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $3.38 Million

Rio DeFi (CURRENCY:RFUEL) traded down 10.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. During the last seven days, Rio DeFi has traded down 13.3% against the US dollar. One Rio DeFi coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000223 BTC on exchanges. Rio DeFi has a market cap of $27.69 million and $3.38 million worth of Rio DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $257.46 or 0.00453881 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.12 or 0.00061908 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.25 or 0.00056850 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.87 or 0.00107308 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.59 or 0.00071551 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $322.02 or 0.00567696 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000499 BTC.

About Rio DeFi

Rio DeFi’s total supply is 264,205,263 coins and its circulating supply is 250,171,273 coins. The official message board for Rio DeFi is medium.com/@riodefiofficial . Rio DeFi’s official website is riochain.io

Rio DeFi Coin Trading

