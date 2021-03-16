RioDeFi Tops One Day Trading Volume of $4.92 Million (RFUEL)

RioDeFi (CURRENCY:RFUEL) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 16th. RioDeFi has a total market capitalization of $41.21 million and approximately $4.92 million worth of RioDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, RioDeFi has traded up 17.8% against the U.S. dollar. One RioDeFi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000289 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About RioDeFi

RioDeFi (RFUEL) is a coin. Its launch date was September 25th, 2020. RioDeFi’s total supply is 264,205,263 coins and its circulating supply is 255,967,849 coins. RioDeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

RioDeFi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RioDeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RioDeFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RioDeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

