Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) Trading Down 10.2%

Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) was down 10.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $55.70 and last traded at $56.98. Approximately 18,073,547 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 33,446,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.43.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RIOT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Riot Blockchain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Riot Blockchain from $7.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.97 and a beta of 4.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.92.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Riot Blockchain in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Riot Blockchain in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Riot Blockchain in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Riot Blockchain in the 4th quarter valued at $413,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Riot Blockchain by 1,092.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 364,172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 333,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.01% of the company’s stock.

Riot Blockchain Company Profile (NASDAQ:RIOT)

Riot Blockchain, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on building, supporting, and operating Blockchain technologies ecosystem. It is involved in digital currency mining operation, which utilizes specialized computers that generate digital currency primarily bitcoin. The company also holds interests in various activities, including purchasing and selling digital currencies; provides accounting, audit, and verification services for blockchain based assets, such as cryptocurrencies; and develops TessPay, a payments ecosystem for component and sub-component supply chain settlement solution, as well as other blockchain solutions for telecommunications companies.

