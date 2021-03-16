Robert Andrew Douglas Sells 1,081 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Stock

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.48, for a total transaction of $200,503.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,097,701.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

On Friday, January 15th, Robert Andrew Douglas sold 938 shares of ResMed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total transaction of $199,662.68.

Shares of NYSE RMD traded up $4.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $191.99. 742,709 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 682,960. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.85 and a twelve month high of $224.43.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $800.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $785.07 million. ResMed had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 30.64%. ResMed’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.77%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RMD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter worth about $229,587,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in ResMed by 235.2% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 501,204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $105,514,000 after purchasing an additional 351,668 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ResMed by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,521,528 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,874,136,000 after purchasing an additional 240,047 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in ResMed by 535.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 273,941 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,962,000 after purchasing an additional 230,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in ResMed by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,630,909 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $281,593,000 after purchasing an additional 223,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

RMD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.71.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

