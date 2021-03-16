Robert E. Bigelow III Purchases 5,000 Shares of 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) Stock

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) VP Robert E. Bigelow III purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.35 per share, with a total value of $36,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 89,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $656,472.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Robert E. Bigelow III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 24th, Robert E. Bigelow III purchased 650 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.40 per share, with a total value of $4,810.00.

NASDAQ TURN traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.40. 89,672 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,512. 180 Degree Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $3.12 and a 12-month high of $8.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.00 and a 200 day moving average of $6.07.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in 180 Degree Capital by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,961,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after buying an additional 40,400 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 448,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 37,950 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,317,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,146,000 after purchasing an additional 20,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 417,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 34,308 shares in the last quarter. 32.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About 180 Degree Capital

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a principal investment firm. It is focused on investing in and providing value-added assistance through constructive activism to companies that are substantially undervalued, small, and publicly traded. It typically focuses on less than $250 million market capitalization (microcap) public companies in the United States.

