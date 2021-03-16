Robert E. Bigelow III Purchases 5,000 Shares of 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) Stock

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) VP Robert E. Bigelow III purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.35 per share, with a total value of $36,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 89,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $656,472.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Robert E. Bigelow III also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 24th, Robert E. Bigelow III purchased 650 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.40 per share, with a total value of $4,810.00.
NASDAQ TURN traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.40. 89,672 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,512. 180 Degree Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $3.12 and a 12-month high of $8.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.00 and a 200 day moving average of $6.07.
About 180 Degree Capital
180 Degree Capital Corp. is a principal investment firm. It is focused on investing in and providing value-added assistance through constructive activism to companies that are substantially undervalued, small, and publicly traded. It typically focuses on less than $250 million market capitalization (microcap) public companies in the United States.
