Robert R. Beck Sells 15,999 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Stock

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Director Robert R. Beck sold 15,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.40, for a total value of $1,174,326.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at $5,033,698.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ DISCA traded up $2.16 on Tuesday, reaching $75.83. The company had a trading volume of 670,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,312,401. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $36.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.34 and its 200-day moving average is $32.15. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.12 and a 52 week high of $74.53.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. Discovery’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Discovery, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DISCA. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Discovery during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,435,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Discovery by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 18,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Discovery during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Discovery during the third quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Discovery by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. 40.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DISCA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of Discovery in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Moffett Nathanson raised Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America lowered Discovery from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Discovery from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Discovery from $41.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.29.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

