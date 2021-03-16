Roberts S. Childs Sells 870 Shares of Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) Stock

Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) insider Roberts S. Childs sold 870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 867 ($11.33), for a total transaction of £7,542.90 ($9,854.85).

Shares of Hiscox stock opened at GBX 840.40 ($10.98) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 937.86 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 936.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.19, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.17. Hiscox Ltd has a fifty-two week low of GBX 635.40 ($8.30) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,120 ($14.63).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hiscox from GBX 990 ($12.93) to GBX 1,450 ($18.94) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Hiscox to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 1,020 ($13.33) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 981.80 ($12.83).

Hiscox Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, including household, fine art, and luxury motor via brokers, through a growing network of partnerships, and directly to consumers.

