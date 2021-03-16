Rockhopper Exploration plc (OTCMKTS:RCKHF) Short Interest Update

Rockhopper Exploration plc (OTCMKTS:RCKHF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a decrease of 25.9% from the February 11th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.6 days.

Shares of RCKHF remained flat at $$0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.13. Rockhopper Exploration has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $0.16.

Get Rockhopper Exploration alerts:

About Rockhopper Exploration

Rockhopper Exploration plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in the United Kingdom. It engages in the exploration, appraisal, and exploitation of its oil and gas acreage primarily in the North Falkland Basin and the Greater Mediterranean region.

Further Reading: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Rockhopper Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockhopper Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.