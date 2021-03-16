Rockhopper Exploration plc (OTCMKTS:RCKHF) Short Interest Update

Rockhopper Exploration plc (OTCMKTS:RCKHF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a decrease of 25.9% from the February 11th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.6 days.
Shares of RCKHF remained flat at $$0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.13. Rockhopper Exploration has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $0.16.
About Rockhopper Exploration
Further Reading: What is a recession?
Receive News & Ratings for Rockhopper Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockhopper Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.