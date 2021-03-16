Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Stock Price Up 14.9%

Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI)’s share price rose 14.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.54 and last traded at $1.54. Approximately 7,614,056 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 240% from the average daily volume of 2,240,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.34.

RMTI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Rockwell Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Rockwell Medical from $9.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a current ratio of 6.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.10 million, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.11.

In other Rockwell Medical news, major shareholder David S. Richmond sold 42,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.03, for a total transaction of $43,723.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Rockwell Medical by 1,605.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 270,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 254,800 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Medical by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 234,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 53,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. 26.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rockwell Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:RMTI)

Rockwell Medical, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis. The company offers Triferic, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores; and Calcitriol, an active vitamin D injection for the management of hypocalcemia in patients undergoing chronic hemodialysis.

