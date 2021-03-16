Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Price Target Raised to $74.00

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $70.00 to $74.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 49.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RCI. TD Securities decreased their price target on Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Rogers Communications from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. CIBC cut their target price on Rogers Communications from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Rogers Communications from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Rogers Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.78.

NYSE RCI opened at $49.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.48. Rogers Communications has a 52 week low of $32.20 and a 52 week high of $51.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.45.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.24. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RCI. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Rogers Communications by 84.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 21,722,485 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,011,293,000 after purchasing an additional 9,968,026 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Rogers Communications in the fourth quarter worth $167,225,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Rogers Communications by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,565,597 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $197,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,102 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Rogers Communications in the fourth quarter worth $69,772,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Rogers Communications by 744.8% in the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 986,930 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $58,318,000 after purchasing an additional 870,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.53% of the company’s stock.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.8 million subscribers.

