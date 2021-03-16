Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Shares Up 5.7% on Analyst Upgrade

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B)’s share price shot up 5.7% on Tuesday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $70.00 to $74.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Rogers Communications traded as high as $52.84 and last traded at $52.25. 1,760,228 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 245% from the average session volume of 510,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.42.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RCI. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Rogers Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.78.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RCI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,120 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $15,668,000 after buying an additional 48,530 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 73,168 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after buying an additional 17,966 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 164,467 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,521,000 after purchasing an additional 7,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB grew its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 231,160 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $9,145,000 after purchasing an additional 19,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.53% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $21.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.73 and its 200-day moving average is $44.45.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.3914 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is 49.20%.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.8 million subscribers.

