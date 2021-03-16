Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Given “Hold” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS RYCEY traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.70. The company had a trading volume of 10,666,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,349,049. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $1.31 and a 12 month high of $5.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.13.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Park National Corp OH boosted its position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) by 184.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,298 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

