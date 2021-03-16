Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Lifted to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on RYCEY. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS RYCEY traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.70. 10,666,566 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,349,049. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $1.31 and a 1 year high of $5.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.17.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Park National Corp OH raised its position in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) by 184.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,298 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

