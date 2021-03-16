Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) CTO Daniel Manges Sells 36,427 Shares

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) CTO Daniel Manges sold 36,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total value of $403,975.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Daniel Manges also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 12th, Daniel Manges sold 213,573 shares of Root stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $2,355,710.19.

ROOT stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.22. 4,182,453 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,399,666. Root, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.88 and a 1 year high of $29.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.36.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $50.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.30 million. Research analysts anticipate that Root, Inc. will post -4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Element Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Root during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Root in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,624,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Root in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,026,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Root in the 4th quarter worth approximately $470,000. Finally, Point Break Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Root in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,767,000.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Root in a research note on Monday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Root in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Root in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Root from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Root in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Root currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.21.

Root Company Profile

Root, Inc is the parent company of Root Insurance Company. Root is a technology company revolutionizing personal insurance with a pricing model based upon fairness and a modern customer experience. Root's modern, mobile-first customer experience is designed to make insurance simple.

