Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) CMO Brian R. Morrow Sells 19,972 Shares

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 19,972 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total transaction of $2,476,727.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 106,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,199,252.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Ross Stores stock traded down $1.88 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $123.39. 1,954,504 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,153,866. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.30 and a twelve month high of $127.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $117.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.78, a P/E/G ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.33). Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 83.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $109.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $105.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.27.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

