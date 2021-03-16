Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) COO Michael J. Hartshorn Sells 12,460 Shares

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 12,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.26, for a total value of $1,535,819.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 129,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,930,122.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:ROST traded down $1.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $123.39. 1,954,504 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,153,866. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.63 and a 200 day moving average of $107.52. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.30 and a twelve month high of $127.08. The company has a market capitalization of $43.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.78, a P/E/G ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.33). Ross Stores had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $105.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Ross Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.27.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROST. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $443,766,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Ross Stores by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,277,830 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $305,886,000 after buying an additional 1,611,565 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Ross Stores by 1,565.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,304,759 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $121,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,437 shares during the last quarter. Hound Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,897,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Ross Stores by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,840,106 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $471,604,000 after purchasing an additional 438,569 shares during the last quarter. 83.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

