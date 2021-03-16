Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Insider Sells $1,672,548.56 in Stock

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 13,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.49, for a total value of $1,672,548.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,298,245.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michael K. Kobayashi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 5th, Michael K. Kobayashi sold 200 shares of Ross Stores stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.79, for a total value of $22,758.00.

Shares of Ross Stores stock traded down $1.88 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $123.39. 1,954,504 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,153,866. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.30 and a 1 year high of $127.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.78, a PEG ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.52.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ROST. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ross Stores from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $105.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ross Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.27.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CX Institutional boosted its position in Ross Stores by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 546 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in Ross Stores by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in Ross Stores by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 11,661 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Saturna Capital CORP boosted its position in Ross Stores by 0.7% in the third quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 15,720 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond boosted its position in Ross Stores by 2.0% in the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 5,880 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 83.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

