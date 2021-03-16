Roth Capital Increases Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) Price Target to $13.00

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) had its target price hoisted by Roth Capital from $8.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 66.88% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Priority Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on Priority Technology from $16.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Priority Technology stock opened at $7.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $523.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 0.74. Priority Technology has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $9.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.32.

In other Priority Technology news, CTO Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of Priority Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total transaction of $63,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,991,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,567,368.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $594,200. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Priority Technology by 829.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 189,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 169,153 shares during the last quarter. Southside Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Priority Technology by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Southside Capital LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 84,531 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Priority Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $406,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Priority Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $521,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Priority Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.56% of the company’s stock.

About Priority Technology

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc provides merchant acquiring and commercial payment solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Payments, Commercial Payments, and Integrated Partners. The company offers MX product suite, including MX ISO/Agent and VIMAS reseller technology systems, and MX Merchant products, which provide resellers and merchant clients a customizable set of business applications that enable business work functions and revenue performance management.

