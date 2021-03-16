Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Sector Perform” Rating for Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VNNVF)

Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VNNVF)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on VNNVF. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vonovia in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Vonovia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Vonovia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:VNNVF remained flat at $$64.23 during trading hours on Tuesday. 87 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,771. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.48. Vonovia has a 52 week low of $43.37 and a 52 week high of $74.91.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, electricity and gas supply, and insurances services.

