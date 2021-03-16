Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Outperform Rating for EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY)

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research note on Monday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research note on Monday. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

OTCMKTS:ESLOY traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $83.39. 20,546 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,085. The company has a market capitalization of $36.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.28. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a twelve month low of $48.79 and a twelve month high of $84.97.

EssilorLuxottica SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Lenses and Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses & Readers. The Wholesale segment engages in the manufacture and wholesale distribution of luxury and sports eyewear.

