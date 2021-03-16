Royal Dutch Shell plc (OTCMKTS:RDS-A) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Royal Dutch Shell plc (OTCMKTS:RDS-A) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.75.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank raised Royal Dutch Shell from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Royal Dutch Shell from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Royal Dutch Shell from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th.

Shares of Royal Dutch Shell stock opened at $44.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.81.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

