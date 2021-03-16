Royal Mail (LON:RMG) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Royal Mail plc (LON:RMG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on the stock to GBX 635. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has a buy rating on the stock. Royal Mail traded as high as GBX 511.80 ($6.69) and last traded at GBX 503.40 ($6.58), with a volume of 3075426 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 501.80 ($6.56).

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Royal Mail from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) target price on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 355 ($4.64) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Royal Mail to GBX 708 ($9.25) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Royal Mail to GBX 704 ($9.20) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 368 ($4.81).

In related news, insider Keith Williams purchased 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 466 ($6.09) per share, with a total value of £31,688 ($41,400.57).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 449.01 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 324.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.44, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of £5.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 228.82.

About Royal Mail (LON:RMG)

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, the Western United States, Canada, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

