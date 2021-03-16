Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Sets New 52-Week High at $14.36

Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.36 and last traded at $14.36, with a volume of 644 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.98.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ROYMY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Societe Generale raised shares of Royal Mail from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Get Royal Mail alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.67. The company has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 34.10 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, the Western United States, Canada, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Mail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Mail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.