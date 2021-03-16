Royale Finance Reaches One Day Volume of $6.34 Million (ROYA)

Royale Finance (CURRENCY:ROYA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. During the last week, Royale Finance has traded 77.6% higher against the dollar. Royale Finance has a market cap of $9.36 million and $6.34 million worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Royale Finance token can currently be bought for about $0.93 or 0.00001655 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $256.54 or 0.00454398 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.73 or 0.00063283 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000838 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.53 or 0.00057611 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.99 or 0.00113351 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.06 or 0.00072727 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $316.75 or 0.00561047 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Royale Finance Token Profile

Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,017,979 tokens.

Buying and Selling Royale Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Royale Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Royale Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Royale Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

