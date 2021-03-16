RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Shares Sold by Vaughan David Investments LLC IL

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL trimmed its position in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,030 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 13,041 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in RPM International were worth $5,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in shares of RPM International during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in RPM International by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 30,315 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of RPM International in the fourth quarter valued at $261,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of RPM International by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of RPM International by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 273,357 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,819,000 after acquiring an additional 11,948 shares during the last quarter. 74.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPM stock opened at $89.02 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.36. The company has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01. RPM International Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.85 and a 12-month high of $98.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. RPM International had a return on equity of 35.72% and a net margin of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. RPM International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that RPM International Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

RPM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered RPM International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of RPM International from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of RPM International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.50.

In other RPM International news, CFO Russell L. Gordon sold 9,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.89, for a total value of $820,716.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,828,305.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 8,811 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.68, for a total transaction of $763,737.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers and sealants, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

