RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) to Issue $0.08 Dividend

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 17th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, March 18th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th.

RPT Realty has decreased its dividend by 75.0% over the last three years. RPT Realty has a payout ratio of -136.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect RPT Realty to earn $0.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.7%.

NYSE:RPT opened at $12.84 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.68 and a 200-day moving average of $7.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. RPT Realty has a twelve month low of $4.61 and a twelve month high of $12.95.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.28). RPT Realty had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 9.40%. On average, analysts anticipate that RPT Realty will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RPT. TheStreet downgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp upgraded RPT Realty from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded RPT Realty from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. RPT Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.60.

RPT Realty Company Profile

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

