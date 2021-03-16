RSK Infrastructure Framework 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $11.23 Million (RIF)

RSK Infrastructure Framework (CURRENCY:RIF) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. During the last week, RSK Infrastructure Framework has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One RSK Infrastructure Framework coin can currently be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00000558 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. RSK Infrastructure Framework has a total market capitalization of $224.67 million and approximately $11.23 million worth of RSK Infrastructure Framework was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $257.46 or 0.00453881 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.12 or 0.00061908 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.25 or 0.00056850 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.87 or 0.00107308 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.59 or 0.00071551 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $322.02 or 0.00567696 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000499 BTC.

RSK Infrastructure Framework Profile

RSK Infrastructure Framework’s genesis date was November 9th, 2018. RSK Infrastructure Framework’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 710,206,676 coins. The Reddit community for RSK Infrastructure Framework is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RSK Infrastructure Framework’s official Twitter account is @rif_os . RSK Infrastructure Framework’s official website is www.rifos.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The RIF Token is intended to allow any token holder to consume any services that are compatible with RIF OS Protocols. Such services may include third-party-developed infrastructure services and any other apps that might be deployed on their framework that agrees to accept RIF Tokens as a means of accessing/consuming the service or app. RIF (Rootstock Infrastructure Framework) is the third layer on top of Bitcoin that provides a wide range of solutions based on blockchain technology such as payments, storage, and domaining (RNS). “

Buying and Selling RSK Infrastructure Framework

