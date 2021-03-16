RTL Group (OTCMKTS:RGLXY) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Barclays

RTL Group (OTCMKTS:RGLXY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of RTL Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RTL Group in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of RTL Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded RTL Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. RTL Group presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS RGLXY traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.78. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 819. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.69 and its 200-day moving average is $4.52. RTL Group has a 52-week low of $2.73 and a 52-week high of $5.98.

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels, streaming services, and radio stations worldwide. The Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland segment operates RTL Television, Vox, Super RTL, Toggo Plus, ntv, Nitro, Vox Up, RTL Plus, and RTL Zwei free-to-air channels; RTL Crime, RTL Passion, RTL Living, GEO Television, and Now thematic pay channels; and TV Now, a streaming service in Germany.

