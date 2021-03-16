Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) Trading 5.7% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY)’s stock price traded up 5.7% during trading on Tuesday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $40.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Rubius Therapeutics traded as high as $37.98 and last traded at $32.01. 9,051,461 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 432% from the average session volume of 1,700,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.29.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on RUBY. Zacks Investment Research cut Rubius Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Rubius Therapeutics from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on Rubius Therapeutics from $4.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rubius Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

In other Rubius Therapeutics news, insider Maiken Keson-Brookes sold 25,000 shares of Rubius Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total transaction of $506,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $506,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David R. Epstein sold 7,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total transaction of $109,505.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,726,220 shares in the company, valued at $69,900,793.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 121,637 shares of company stock worth $1,943,292. Corporate insiders own 58.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics by 65.0% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,676 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics by 271.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 7,047 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics by 4.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 75,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Rubius Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics by 22.7% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 36,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 6,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.36 and a beta of 2.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.51 and its 200-day moving average is $7.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 7.15 and a quick ratio of 7.15.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.03. On average, research analysts expect that Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

Rubius Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:RUBY)

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing RTX-240 and RTX-224 for the treatment of cancer; and RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers.

