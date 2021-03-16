RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) PT Raised to $70.00 at JMP Securities

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at JMP Securities from $51.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 30.09% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut RumbleON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

RMBL traded down $3.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.81. The company had a trading volume of 4,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,217. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.37. The company has a market cap of $120.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 3.10. RumbleON has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $64.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.14.

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($2.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.58) by ($0.85). RumbleON had a negative return on equity of 353.94% and a negative net margin of 7.30%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RumbleON will post -11.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in RumbleON during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in RumbleON by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in RumbleON during the 3rd quarter worth about $261,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in RumbleON during the 4th quarter worth about $373,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RumbleON during the 3rd quarter valued at about $374,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.39% of the company’s stock.

RumbleON Company Profile

RumbleON, Inc, a development stage company, provides an e-commerce platform that facilitates consumers and dealers to buy, sell, trade, and finance pre-owned recreation vehicles. It primarily focuses on pre-owned Harley-Davidson motorcycles and other powersports. The company also provides third-party financing services.

