RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DZ Bank

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at DZ Bank in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on RWEOY. Societe Generale raised shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Get RWE Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of RWEOY traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.95. The stock had a trading volume of 47,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,374. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $21.92 and a fifty-two week high of $47.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.42. The firm has a market cap of $23.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.67 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft produces and supplies power through renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; Innogy Â- Continuing Operations; and Operations acquired from E.ON. The company engages in the electricity generation from lignite and nuclear, gas, hard coal, and biomass sources, as well as lignite production.

Featured Article: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for RWE Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RWE Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.