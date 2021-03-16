RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DZ Bank

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at DZ Bank in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on RWEOY. Societe Generale raised shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Shares of RWEOY traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.95. The stock had a trading volume of 47,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,374. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $21.92 and a fifty-two week high of $47.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.42. The firm has a market cap of $23.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.67 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

RWE Aktiengesellschaft produces and supplies power through renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; Innogy Â- Continuing Operations; and Operations acquired from E.ON. The company engages in the electricity generation from lignite and nuclear, gas, hard coal, and biomass sources, as well as lignite production.

Analyst Recommendations for RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY)

