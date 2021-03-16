Ryo Currency (RYO) Price Reaches $0.0077 on Exchanges

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. Ryo Currency has a market capitalization of $217,182.77 and $386.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ryo Currency coin can currently be bought for $0.0077 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Ryo Currency has traded up 27.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55,390.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,779.72 or 0.03213048 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $197.94 or 0.00357355 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $520.34 or 0.00939398 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $220.74 or 0.00398519 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.75 or 0.00346177 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003710 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.31 or 0.00246086 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00022077 BTC.

Ryo Currency Coin Profile

Ryo Currency is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 28,191,950 coins and its circulating supply is 28,074,638 coins. The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ryo Currency is medium.com/@ryo.currency . Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ryo Currency is ryo-currency.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

Ryo Currency Coin Trading

