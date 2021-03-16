Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) Shares Down 6.9%

Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB)’s stock price dropped 6.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.67 and last traded at $2.69. Approximately 992,871 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 808,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.89.

SB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Safe Bulkers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Safe Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $1.50 to $1.75 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $1.50 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Safe Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.13.

The company has a market cap of $274.71 million, a PE ratio of -9.96 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.52 and a 200-day moving average of $1.50.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The shipping company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Safe Bulkers had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 8.52%. As a group, research analysts predict that Safe Bulkers, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 251.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 53,436 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 38,246 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,241 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 10,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 99,202 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 26,270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

Safe Bulkers

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 13, 2020, the company had a fleet of 41 drybulk vessels having an average age of 9.5 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,777,000 deadweight tons.

