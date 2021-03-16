SafeCapital Price Hits $0.0466 (SCAP)

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. During the last week, SafeCapital has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SafeCapital coin can currently be purchased for $0.0466 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeCapital has a market cap of $86,404.65 and $429.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SafeCapital alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.65 or 0.00033667 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0947 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001530 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 147.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003069 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000038 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001380 BTC.

SafeCapital Profile

SafeCapital is a coin. It was first traded on November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SafeCapital is www.safecapital.io . The official message board for SafeCapital is medium.com/@safecapital

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCapital is introducing a new paradigm of connectedness by rolling together several powerful decentralized investment modules into one ecosystem. Instead of spreading users thin across various exchanges, sites, and services (which is also a security risk). “

Buying and Selling SafeCapital

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCapital should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeCapital using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SafeCapital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeCapital and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.