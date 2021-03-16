salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Given Buy Rating at UBS Group

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $280.00 price target on the CRM provider’s stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 30.55% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.03.

CRM traded up $1.68 on Tuesday, reaching $214.48. The company had a trading volume of 400,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,882,193. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. salesforce.com has a 1 year low of $115.29 and a 1 year high of $284.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.25 billion, a PE ratio of 56.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $228.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. As a group, analysts expect that salesforce.com will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brent Hyder sold 1,394 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total transaction of $316,438.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,478. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.70, for a total value of $1,198,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,282,707.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,734 shares of company stock valued at $14,948,338. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its position in salesforce.com by 1,340.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

