SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) Shares Down 7.7%

SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD)’s share price traded down 7.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.03 and last traded at $4.08. 744,063 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 565,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.42.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.13. The stock has a market cap of $147.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 3.55.

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a negative return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 364.22%. The firm had revenue of $30.32 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its holdings in SandRidge Energy by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,173,721 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $9,839,000 after buying an additional 105,876 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in SandRidge Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. CM Management LLC acquired a new stake in SandRidge Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $868,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SandRidge Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in SandRidge Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.42% of the company’s stock.

SandRidge Energy Company Profile (NYSE:SD)

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in the United States Mid-Continent. As of December 31, 2020, it holds interest in approximately 380,000 net leasehold acres in Oklahoma and Kansas, as well as total proved developed reserves of 33.4 million barrels of oil equivalent.

