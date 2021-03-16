Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) vs. Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY) Head to Head Contrast

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) and Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

39.0% of Sandstorm Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.2% of Fury Gold Mines shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Sandstorm Gold and Fury Gold Mines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sandstorm Gold 11.03% 3.06% 2.90% Fury Gold Mines N/A -25.58% -22.75%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Sandstorm Gold and Fury Gold Mines, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sandstorm Gold 0 3 6 0 2.67 Fury Gold Mines 0 0 3 0 3.00

Sandstorm Gold currently has a consensus target price of $13.32, suggesting a potential upside of 89.97%. Fury Gold Mines has a consensus target price of $2.40, suggesting a potential upside of 75.18%. Given Sandstorm Gold’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Sandstorm Gold is more favorable than Fury Gold Mines.

Volatility & Risk

Sandstorm Gold has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fury Gold Mines has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sandstorm Gold and Fury Gold Mines’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sandstorm Gold $89.43 million 15.27 $16.40 million $0.09 77.89 Fury Gold Mines N/A N/A -$10.50 million ($0.16) -8.56

Sandstorm Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Fury Gold Mines. Fury Gold Mines is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sandstorm Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Sandstorm Gold beats Fury Gold Mines on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price. It has a portfolio of 201 streams and royalties. The company has operations in Canada, Mexico, the United States, Mongolia, Burkina Faso, Ecuador, South Africa, Ghana, Botswana, Cote D'Ivoire, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Peru, Paraguay, Egypt, Ethiopia, Guyana, French Guiana, Turkey, Sweden, and Australia. The company was formerly known as Sandstorm Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Sandstorm Gold Ltd. in February 2011. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Fury Gold Mines

Fury Gold Mines Limited operates as an exploration and development company in Canada. It explores for gold metals. The company owns 100% interests in the Eau Claire project located in the Eeyou-Istchee/James Bay region of Quebec; and the Committee Bay gold project located in Nunavut. It also holds interests in the Homestake Ridge in British Columbia; and Gibson MacQuoid located in Nunavut. The company was formerly known as Auryn Resources Inc. and changed its name to Fury Gold Mines Limited in October 2020. Fury Gold Mines Limited is based in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.